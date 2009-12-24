Header image header image 2  

THE OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER OF THE
TOWN AND VILLAGE OF ELLICOTTVILLE

PO Box 866 • One Washington St • Room 5 • Ellicottville NY 14731 • 716-699-5883 Office • 716-699-1014 Fax • info@specialefectsny.com

 
 

Sweet Shot!

Holiday Valley Tubing Park
Making Lanes!!
December 24, 2009

Welcome

Special E Fects is your inside peek at what is going on in Ellicottville and the immediate area. Our newspaper has been published every Friday since 1989. We are dedicated to our readers and advertisers! We are published compliments of our advertisers!

We are always striving to be your best iq option download connection to Ellicottville, current news and to our Advertisers!

So Welcome to our new Web site, a better Tool to get you and keep you connected with Ellicottville!

We offer Advertising for our weekly Newspaper as well as our web site. We also offer an annual Directory as a public service to the residents of Ellicottville, funded by our generous Advertisers. In addition, we also offer graphic design services such as business card, flyer, poster and brochure design.
CALL US TODAY!!!! 716-699-5883

  Ellicottville, NY Weather Forecast

 


HOT LINKS


product image 1

JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

product image 2

HELP US RAISE MONEY TO FIND A CURE FOR CANCER

 
 

PO Box 866 • One Washington St • Room 5 • Ellicottville NY 14731 • 716-699-5883 Office • 716-699-1014 Fax • info@specialefectsny.com

Love this place!
A few reasons why we are here!

• Ellicottville, NY News • Ellicottville, NY Notes • Ellicottville, NY Entertainment • Ellicottville, NY Village • Ellicottville, NY Town • Ellicottville, NY Festivals •
• Ellicottville, NY Gourmet • Ellicottville, NY Artist • Ellicottville, NY Events • Ellicottville, NY Government • Ellicottville, NY Agriculture • Ellicottville, NY Human Interest • Ellicottville, NY Businesses • Ellicottville, NY Residents • Ellicottville, NY Tourist •
There is so much more to Ellicottville, NY!

  